Govt mulls new nationwide speed limit for vehicles

The government is set to regulate speed limits for all types of vehicles on different roads across the country.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has sent a draft proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges in this regard.

BRTA sources said a meeting was held on May 2 to set speed limits on highways. Notification in this regard will be issued soon.

According to the new policy, the speed limit on highways would be 80kmph for cars, buses, and minibuses, 60kmph for motorbikes, and 50kmph for trucks.

Motorcycles and trucks can run at a maximum speed of 30kmph within city corporations, municipalities, and district towns, whereas other vehicles can only go at 40kmph.

Under the Road Transport Act of 2018, there will be consequences for everyone who exceeds the speed limit. According to the statute, violators risk up to three months in jail, a Tk 10,000 fine, or both.

BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumder said that a draft has been sent to the ministry. According to sub-section 1 of section 44 of the Road Transport Act 2018, the speed limit of motor vehicles is determined according to the type of road.

This speed will be reduced on the side of the road where there is population and public movement. Furthermore, a speed limit will be imposed on roads with educational institutions, marketplaces, and office courts., he added.

Noor Mohammad Majumdar said that the local government ministry, city corporations, municipalities and Bangladesh Roads and Highways Department will be responsible for setting the guidelines for the speed of the vehicles moving on a road.

Earlier, in 2015, the National Road Safety Council set the maximum speed limit for vehicles on the country's highways at 80km per hour.

In the council meeting held under the chairmanship of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, it was decided to install a device called “speed governor” in cars to prevent excessive speeding of vehicles. However, later that decision was not implemented.