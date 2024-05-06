Monday, May 06, 2024

Minister: No plans for separate university for children of bureaucrats

Farhad Hossain emphasizes government's commitment to ensuring equal opportunity for all citizens in education

File image of Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain. Photo: BSS
Update : 06 May 2024, 12:29 PM

The government has no intention to establish any separate university for the children of bureaucrats at this moment, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain has said.

The government is working to ensure equal opportunity for all, he said while talking to UNB at the Secretariat on Sunday.

“Bureaucrats placed a proposal for the establishment of a university for their children, and we welcome any kind of proposal. We have many important things to do now and are not thinking about it at the moment,” he said.

Divisional and deputy commissioners presented various proposals during the DC conference held from March 3-6.

Different proposals including master’s and advanced degree programs, training for civil service officers, and their children’s education came during the conference, he said.

DCs placed various demands including educational opportunities during their meeting with the prime minister.

While talking about the deputy commissioners’ proposal, the minister reiterated the inclusive nature of higher education, emphasizing that universities are institutions accessible to all where everyone has to get accepted through admission tests. “This is how we think about it.”

The minister said there is a hospital for government employees, but university is universal, it comes from a universal idea.

"A university is an open space where knowledge is freely acquired, and people can think without constraints. It is where minds develop, shaping individuals into capable citizens. It is a hub for all kinds of people, a place where genius thrives," the minister concluded.

Farhad Hossain
