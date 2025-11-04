Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt pursuing extradition of fugitive police officers

Home adviser called upon the media to continue their reporting on the matter

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 05:03 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said the government is trying its best to bring back the fugitive police officers abroad after the 2024 July uprising.

"We're trying our best to repatriate the police officers who went into hiding abroad," he said, responding to queries from journalists following the Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The Home Adviser said they are now contacting the countries with whom Bangladesh has extradition treaties to bring the police officers back.

He also called upon the media to continue their reporting on the matter.

Topics:

PoliceextraditionLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: Law and order very good, election will be fair

Home adviser: 13 Ansar members to be deployed at each polling centre

Home adviser: Police’s role paramount for free, fair election

Govt to exclude past poll officials from election duty

Home adviser: Law and order situation has improved significantly

Home adviser: Next general election will be a good one

Latest News

TIB: Over 50% of govt climate fund lost to corruption

Dengue: 4 dead, 1101 hospitalized in 24hrs

Turkiye, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

42-year-old man dies as train hits him at Uttara

Community Bank, SplitPay Bangladesh to empower youth through digital financial innovation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x