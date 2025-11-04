Govt pursuing extradition of fugitive police officers

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said the government is trying its best to bring back the fugitive police officers abroad after the 2024 July uprising.

"We're trying our best to repatriate the police officers who went into hiding abroad," he said, responding to queries from journalists following the Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The Home Adviser said they are now contacting the countries with whom Bangladesh has extradition treaties to bring the police officers back.

He also called upon the media to continue their reporting on the matter.