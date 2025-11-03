Netherlands opens visa application centre in Dhaka

Netherlands Embassy and VFS Global have jointly inaugurated the Netherlands Visa Application Centre in Banani, Dhaka, aiming to offer Bangladeshi applicants a more advanced, convenient, and efficient visa application experience.

According to a press release from VFS Global on Monday, the new centre was inaugurated on Sunday by Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Joris van Bommel.

During the ceremony, Ambassador van Bommel said: “Bangladesh is an important partner for the Netherlands, with growing people-to-people contacts, business, and educational exchanges. Opening the visa centre in Dhaka is a key step in strengthening this relationship. It will ensure a more modern, efficient, and convenient visa application process for travellers. This initiative reflects our commitment to closer relations and smoother mobility between our countries.”

VFS Global said: “The opening of the Netherlands Visa Application Centre in Bangladesh is a significant step toward improving travel convenience and strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two countries. This modern, well-equipped centre in Dhaka will offer applicants a seamless and enhanced experience, reflecting our commitment to service excellence and convenience while expanding our partnership with the Dutch government.”

Applicants can also opt for additional services such as SMS updates, courier delivery, and form-filling assistance. However, these services will not affect visa processing times or decisions.

The release clarified that VFS Global’s role is limited to front-end administrative tasks, including collecting application forms, verifying documents according to the checklist, and collecting biometric information. Visa approval remains the sole responsibility of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier on Sunday, the embassy announced that Schengen visa applications for the Netherlands could now be submitted directly from Bangladesh. Previously, such applications were handled by the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka, which has now stopped accepting them.

The processing time for short-term (Schengen) visas is 45 days from the date of application. The embassy advised applicants to check its official website for more information on processing times.