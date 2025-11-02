Sunday, November 02, 2025

Dhaka seeks Bahraini support to restore visa access

He also urged Bahrain to issue family visas for Bangladeshi residents to boost community well-being

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met Bahrain’s Deputy Interior Minister Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on November 01, 2025. Photo: Facebook
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 03:12 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain requested Bahrain to reopen visa facilities for Bangladeshi citizens, including businesspeople, professionals and skilled and semi-skilled workers, to enhance people-to-people contact and strengthen economic engagement between the two countries.

He made the request during a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Interior Minister Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, said a foreign ministry's press release on Sunday. 

The adviser also urged the Bahraini side to consider issuing family visas for Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Kingdom to further facilitate community well-being and strengthen social bonds.

The Bahraini Deputy Interior Minister acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Bangladeshi community to Bahrain's economy and informed that his government is actively working on reopening visa facilities for Bangladeshi citizens in phases.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of concluding an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries.

Adviser Touhid is attending the sessions and side events of the 21st Manama Dialogue, which brings together global leaders, ministers, and policymakers to deliberate on regional and international security issues.

