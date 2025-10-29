Germany reaffirms commitment for Bangladesh’s development, humanitarian efforts

Germany has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Bangladesh’s development and humanitarian priorities.

Germany’s State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development, Johann Saathoff, talked about this during his 2-day Dhaka visit, which concluded on Tuesday, said a German embassy press release.

The high-level visit, accompanied by German Ambassador Dr Rüdiger Lotz and a delegation, underscored Berlin’s deepening partnership with Dhaka in the areas of sustainable development, economic growth, and humanitarian assistance.

During his visit, Saathoff held meetings with senior government officials, including the Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, as well as representatives from the United Nations, international partners, and civil society.

The discussions centered on advancing bilateral cooperation in climate and energy, good governance, and sustainable economic growth.

Saathoff, along with Ambassador Lotz, also travelled to Cox’s Bazar, where he met with representatives from Unicef and local partners to assess ongoing initiatives supporting Rohingya refugees and host communities.

The visit highlighted Germany’s continued solidarity with Bangladesh in addressing complex humanitarian and development challenges.

“Germany remains firmly committed to supporting Bangladesh and the international community in seeking durable solutions for the Rohingya,” Saathoff said during his visit.

“The Rohingya people deserve the opportunity to return home voluntarily, safely, and with dignity — but lasting peace and stability in Myanmar are essential for that to happen. Until then, we will continue to stand by Bangladesh and all those working to support both refugees and host communities.”

Germany is one of Bangladesh’s key partners in development cooperation, with a strong focus on promoting sustainable economic transformation, climate resilience, and social inclusion.

The latest visit further strengthened the longstanding partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and a collective commitment to sustainable progress and humanitarian responsibility, the release added.