Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Germany reaffirms commitment for Bangladesh’s development, humanitarian efforts

Germany is one of Bangladesh’s key partners in development cooperation, with a strong focus on promoting sustainable economic transformation, climate resilience, and social inclusion

File image of Bangladesh and Germany flags. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 12:39 PM

Germany has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Bangladesh’s development and humanitarian priorities.

Germany’s State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development, Johann Saathoff, talked about this during his 2-day Dhaka visit, which concluded on Tuesday, said a German embassy press release.

The high-level visit, accompanied by German Ambassador Dr Rüdiger Lotz and a delegation, underscored Berlin’s deepening partnership with Dhaka in the areas of sustainable development, economic growth, and humanitarian assistance.

During his visit, Saathoff held meetings with senior government officials, including the Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, as well as representatives from the United Nations, international partners, and civil society. 

The discussions centered on advancing bilateral cooperation in climate and energy, good governance, and sustainable economic growth.

Saathoff, along with Ambassador Lotz, also travelled to Cox’s Bazar, where he met with representatives from Unicef and local partners to assess ongoing initiatives supporting Rohingya refugees and host communities. 

The visit highlighted Germany’s continued solidarity with Bangladesh in addressing complex humanitarian and development challenges.

“Germany remains firmly committed to supporting Bangladesh and the international community in seeking durable solutions for the Rohingya,” Saathoff said during his visit. 

“The Rohingya people deserve the opportunity to return home voluntarily, safely, and with dignity — but lasting peace and stability in Myanmar are essential for that to happen. Until then, we will continue to stand by Bangladesh and all those working to support both refugees and host communities.”

Germany is one of Bangladesh’s key partners in development cooperation, with a strong focus on promoting sustainable economic transformation, climate resilience, and social inclusion. 

The latest visit further strengthened the longstanding partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and a collective commitment to sustainable progress and humanitarian responsibility, the release added.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Germany
Read More

German ambassador: Bangladesh needs a credible election

Yunus seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Germany

Bangladesh among beneficiaries as Germany makes record €11.8 b climate contribution

NCP leaders meet with German ambassador

German ambassador: Bangladesh can achieve its immense potential

German envoy lauds Bangladesh people for their dedication to democracy

Latest News

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x