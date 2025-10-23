German ambassador: Bangladesh needs a credible election

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rüdiger Lotz on Thursday said Bangladesh needs to hold a credible election with participation of a plurality of political parties as the country is set for the biggest democratic election in the world next year.

“We think that the country needs a credible election in which a plurality of parties can participate,” he told reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The ambassador said they had a very fruitful conversation with the Election Commission. “Bangladesh will next year have the biggest democratic election in the world. More than 127 million people are allowed to vote to express their democratic will (in the election),” he said.

With that election, the country has a chance to join back into the League of Democratic Nations in Asia and in the world. “So, it's an enormously important step not only for the country but regionally and for democracy in the world,” he said.

“So, this Election Commission is doing a great job in preparing that enormous challenge and I wish them good luck, as well as to the people of Bangladesh in their return to democracy,” said the German envoy.