174 Bangladeshis return home from Libya

Most returnees entered Libya illegally, aiming for Europe, and many faced abduction and abuse there

174 Bangladeshis return home from Libya on October 28, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:27 PM

A total of 174 irregular Bangladeshi citizens voluntarily returned from Libya on Tuesday with the cooperation of the Libyan government and the International Organization for Migration, facilitated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.

They arrived on a chartered Burak Air flight at 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Most of the returnees had entered Libya illegally, encouraged by human traffickers, intending to reach Europe by sea. Many of them reportedly suffered abduction and abuse during their time in Libya.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant ministries, and the International Organization for Migration welcomed the returnees at the airport. The Ministry requested them to share their experiences to raise public awareness. The International Organization for Migration provided travel expenses, basic food supplies, and initial medical care to each returnee.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it, along with the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the International Organization for Migration, continues to work on the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi citizens detained in various detention centers in Libya.

Human TraffickingBangladeshis in Libya
