Denmark reaffirms commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s green transition

Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Møller on Thursday reiterated Denmark’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s green transition.

“To build a credible and effective carbon market, it will require strong institutions, clear policies, and collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, and international partners. It’s an important step towards turning these discussions into action,” he said.

The ambassador made remarks while speaking at a dialogue titled “Climate Talk: Exploring a Robust Carbon Market in Bangladesh” hosted by the Embassy of Denmark at the Bay Edge Gallery in Dhaka.

The event brought together over 80 participants, and the panel session featured representatives from the government of Bangladesh, the private sector, academia, and the development community to explore opportunities and challenges in developing a credible and inclusive carbon market for the country.

Ambassador Møller highlighted that while Bangladesh contributes less than 0.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it faces some of the world’s most severe climate risks.

“This can be seen as climate injustice, but also as an opportunity for leadership and investments. With the right partnerships and policies, Bangladesh can turn climate challenges into sustainable and inclusive growth. Carbon markets can play a central role in this transformation,” he said.

The event featured a keynote presentation by Shaymal Barman, consultant and carbon market specialist, who discussed the global relevance of carbon markets.

“Carbon trading is not only a mechanism for reducing emissions but also a powerful tool to mobilize investment for sustainable development. For countries like Bangladesh, establishing a credible carbon market can create pathways for economic growth while meeting climate goals such as the Nationally Determined Contribution,” Barman said.

Followed by a panel discussion, representatives from government, academia, and the private sector explored policy frameworks, institutional readiness, private sector engagement, and strategies to ensure transparency and credibility in the carbon market.

Participants discussed how carbon trading can drive low-carbon development, enhance corporate sustainability, and support Bangladesh’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, director of Climate Change and International Convention at the Department of Environment, emphasized Bangladesh’s critical role in global climate action.

“Bangladesh has the opportunity to position itself as the forerunner in climate solutions among the developing countries. Bangladesh is currently developing a carbon market framework and we hope we can attract investment, promote innovation, and ensure that climate initiatives promote low-carbon development and benefit the local communities and the economy,” he said.

The event ended with key takeaways that will inform future policy discussions and capacity-building initiatives, demonstrating that strong partnerships, strategic planning, and knowledge sharing can help Bangladesh transform climate challenges into sustainable economic opportunities.