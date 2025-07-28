Denmark to continue supporting RMG sector, promoting green technology

Denmark has pledged to continue supporting Bangladesh ready-made garment (RMG) sector and the development of green technology, reported UNB.

Denmark stressed partnership with Bangladesh in clean and green technology, expressing a desire to deepen this cooperation, particularly in renewable energy, energy efficiency, circular economy, sustainable water management, climate change adaptation, and information and communication technology (ICT).

These remarks came while Christian Brix Moller, ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, met with Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), on Monday at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka to discuss avenues for collaboration within the ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

The discussion focused on the current state of Bangladesh's RMG industry, global market dynamics, emerging challenges, and strategic priorities for sustainable growth.

During the meeting, Ambassador Moller reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to allocating 0.7 percent of its GDP to the development of less-developed countries, a pledge consistently honored despite global and domestic political and economic challenges.

Key topics of discussion included enhancing sustainability and circularity in the RMG sector and improving energy efficiency within the industry. BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan highlighted the challenges Bangladesh faces in accessing Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) facilities following its graduation from LDC status, specifically raising concerns about GSP+ threshold criteria. He requested Denmark's support in advocating for Bangladesh's position to EU policymakers.

Khan also expressed concern over a noticeable decline in garment exports from Bangladesh to the Danish market since the 2023-2024 fiscal year and urged the Ambassador to investigate this trend.

Furthermore, he sought the ambassador's support in encouraging international brands to endorse a Unified Code of Conduct for the apparel sector. The BGMEA president emphasized that such a code would streamline audit processes, alleviate pressure on factories, and foster a more ethical, sustainable, and responsible industry.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing development initiatives in Bangladesh supported by the Danish government, including projects like CREATE, PaCT (Partnership for Cleaner Textile), and SWITCH2CE, all geared towards green transformation and a sustainable industrial economy.

Detailed discussions were held regarding energy audits currently being conducted in various industrial factories, particularly in the garment sector, with Danish assistance. Emphasis was placed on ensuring these audits provide accurate and reliable data.

Ambassador Moller requested the BGMEA president's cooperation in this regard, noting that the audits would analyze factory energy consumption and recommend energy-saving measures, including the feasibility of rooftop solar projects, benefiting both BGMEA and BKMEA members.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan extended his sincere gratitude to the Government of Denmark for its continuous support in Bangladesh's development, especially concerning the green transition of the garment sector.

Also present at the meeting were BGMEA Vice President Md Rezwan Selim and Director Sheikh Hossain Muhammad Mustafiz, according to a press release.