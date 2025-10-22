Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Nepal envoy for deeper ties in trade, energy, education

Nepals ambassador highlighted the historic friendship and growing partnership between the two South Asian neighbours

Flags of Bangladesh and Nepal. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 02:52 PM

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari has called for strengthening cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh in key areas such as trade and investment, energy, education, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and LDC graduation.

The ambassador made the remarks while delivering a lecture titled "Nepal-Bangladesh Relations: Pathways for Enhanced Economic and Educational Cooperation" at Daffodil International University (DIU) in Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release of Nepal embassy on Wednesday. 

In his address, Ambassador Bhandari highlighted the historic friendship and growing partnership between the two South Asian neighbours, underscoring the need to build stronger economic and educational linkages to unlock the full potential of bilateral relations.

He also discussed Nepal's foreign policy priorities, the evolving dynamics of Nepal-Bangladesh relations, and the importance of regional and sub-regional cooperation frameworks such as Saarc, Bimstec, and the BBIN initiative for shared prosperity and connectivity in South Asia.

During an interactive session, the ambassador engaged with students and faculty members, responding to their queries and observations on regional cooperation and future collaboration opportunities.

Earlier, in a separate meeting with DIU VC and senior university officials, discussions were held on expanding academic collaboration, including faculty and student exchange programs between Daffodil International University and leading academic institutions in Nepal.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Nepal Relations
