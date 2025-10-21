US-based IRI assessing environment ahead of Feb polls

The International Republican Institute (IRI), a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing democracy and freedom globally, is now assessing the electoral environment in advance of the February 2026 parliamentary elections.

The IRI team deployed its pre-election assessment mission to Bangladesh from Monday and they will continue to engage until Thursday.

This high-level mission, comprised of international policy and elections experts, arrived in Dhaka on Monday to meet with a broad range of stakeholders, including the Bangladesh Election Commission, political parties, government officials, and civil society organizations from across the Bangladeshi political spectrum and examine issues central to electoral competitiveness and civic engagement.

“This mission underscores IRI’s commitment to supporting democratic processes in Bangladesh,” said Johanna Kao, IRI’s Senior Director for Asia-Pacific in a statement.

“We look forward to engaging with stakeholders and assessing the state of the electoral environment.”

Following the conclusion of the mission, IRI will release a statement offering an impartial assessment of the readiness for February’s elections and recommendations for maintaining electoral integrity and fostering a peaceful electoral environment.

Since 1984, IRI has organized over 250 international election observation missions worldwide, earning a reputation for objectivity and professionalism.

The mission will conduct its activities in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh and the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct adopted by the United Nations in 2005.

All activities will be conducted on a strictly non-partisan basis and without interfering in the electoral process.

The IRI team met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Monday afternoon at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.