CA Yunus arrives in Rome to attend FAO’s World Food Forum

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus arrived in Rome on Sunday to join the annual World Food Forum, the flagship event of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy, ATM Rokebul Haque, received the chief adviser at Rome Fiumicino Airport upon his arrival at around 5pm (local time), Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

The 2025 World Food Forum (WFF) began on Friday and will run through October 17, hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization at its headquarters.

In addition to attending the WFF, the chief adviser is expected to have a number of high-profile meetings, including a meeting with FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

The theme for the week-long event is "Hand in Hand for better foods and a better future", and it focuses on three pillars: Global Youth Action, Science and Innovation and Hand-In-Hand Investment.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his small entourage left from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 11.30am on Sunday.

The chief adviser is scheduled to return home on Wednesday morning.

Prof Yunus will deliver a speech as an invited guest at the main session of the WFF.

The World Food Forum (WFF) is an open and inclusive global platform established by the Youth Committee of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2021 to drive the transformation of agrifood systems through the power of youth, science and innovation and investment.

It brings together stakeholders of all ages and sectors to turn ideas into action, scale solutions and foster meaningful partnerships that accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Friday inaugurated ‘From Seeds to Foods’, the first global exhibition tracing the evolution of agrifood systems – from the origins of agriculture to today’s innovations.