Turkish deputy foreign minister meets BNP leaders, eyes stronger bilateral ties

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister E Beris Ekinci met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the party chairperson’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Monday afternoon.

The meeting, which began at 2pm, was also attended by Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen. From the BNP side, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed, acting chairman’s adviser Humayun Kabir, and organizing secretary Shyama Obaid were present.

During the over one-hour meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, trade and investment opportunities, and the upcoming national election.

Ekinci arrived in Dhaka earlier Monday on a two-day official visit.

Afterwards, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed reporters, saying, “We have a long-standing friendship with Turkey that began during the time of President Ziaur Rahman. Both Ziaur Rahman and Turkey played an important role in the OIC, and that legacy was part of our discussion today. We also discussed ways to strengthen the OIC in the future.”

He added, “Discussions were held on deepening bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including Turkish investment in Bangladesh and strengthening our cultural ties. As you know, it was President Ziaur Rahman who named Kamal Atatürk Avenue—reflecting the deep bond between our nations.”

Khasru said Turkey expressed interest in expanding investments in Bangladesh and enhancing collaboration between the two countries’ chambers of commerce.

On Bangladesh’s upcoming election, he said: “Turkey, like many others, is awaiting the election and is interested in seeing the ‘Bangladesh of tomorrow.’ They expressed willingness to strengthen ties with the next government formed through that election. Like all other friendly nations, Turkey has shown its interest in working closely with whichever government comes through a credible electoral process.”

He added that BNP reaffirmed its support for continuing this cooperation.

On Tuesday, Dhaka will host the fourth round of foreign secretary-level consultations between Bangladesh and Turkey, with Deputy Minister Ekinci leading the Turkish delegation.

During her visit, she is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and advisers for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges, and Railways Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.