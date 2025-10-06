Misri: Hasina’s stay in India a legal matter requiring bilateral engagement

Explaining former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's presence in India and its impacts on bilateral relations, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said this is a "judicial legal process" and it requires "engagement and consultations" between the two governments.

"We are examining these issues. We look forward to working together with Bangladesh authorities on these issues," he said while responding to a question during an interaction with the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Beyond that, the Indian foreign secretary said, he does not think it would be constructive to say anything further at this point.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh & Myanmar) B Shyam, DCAB President AKM Moinuddin and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were present.

Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary Misri said they should set aside the perception that they have a favourite or they are trying to engage with one set of people or ignore another set of people.

He said they want the earliest possible expression of the mandate of people through which a democratically elected government will emerge.

Asked whether India is trying to reinstate Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh Awami League, the Indian foreign secretary said they are only in favour of an early election in Bangladesh for an opportunity for the people of Bangladesh to express their mandate to the popularly elected government.

"We will deal with the government. We are prepared to deal with the government. I don't think there is anything else to say with regards to that," said the foreign secretary.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain recently said Bangladesh is yet to receive any positive response from India regarding its request for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition to face trial at home.

"There is no new information on this. Bangladesh has asked India to return Sheikh Hasina to face trial. There has been no positive response from India yet," he told reporters in Dhaka recently.

Hasina fled Bangladesh to India on August 5 last year in the face of massive student-led protests.

Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh is waiting for a response from New Delhi.

He said Hasina's trial has already begun and whether someone comes or not, the trial does not stop.

Responding to a question on whether the government will seek international assistance to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country, the foreign affairs adviser said the government can seek assistance if it deems it necessary, adding: "However, I do not see any need at the moment."

The foreign adviser said the government would continue to pursue the extradition of former prime minister Hasina, currently reported to be in India since August 5 last year.

Bangladesh sent a diplomatic note (note verbale) to India in December last year, along with a set of supporting documents, formally requesting Hasina's extradition.

He said they want to see a free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh at the earliest possible time.

The Indian foreign secretary said they are ready to work with the democratically elected government following the results of an inclusive and participatory election.

During nearly an hour of interaction, the Indian foreign secretary responded to questions on bilateral issues, border issues, water sharing issues and issues related to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who is staying in India.

The foreign secretary acknowledged that there are some issues which are natural in any relationship.

A 23-member delegation of the DCAB is currently visiting India at the invitation of the government of India.