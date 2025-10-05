UK trade envoy in Dhaka to bolster economic, trade ties

British Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Baroness Winterton of Doncaster DBE has arrived in Dhaka on a five-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and advancing trade and investment ties between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

The trade envoy’s mission will reinforce the UK’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s long-term economic reform agenda and boosting two-way trade and investment for mutual prosperity, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.

This visit comes at a critical juncture as Bangladesh prepares for national elections in February 2026 and approaches its graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in November 2026.

During her visit, Baroness Winterton will meet with senior members of the interim government, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, Education Adviser Professor CR Abrar and Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi to discuss the Bangladesh-UK partnership on economic reform, trade and investment.

She will meet with leaders of major political parties in Bangladesh including Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party to discuss the UK’s commitment as a long-term growth partner.

As part of her visit to Dhaka and Chittagong, the trade envoy will engage with stakeholders across key sectors including aviation, higher education, renewable energy, and defence.

In Chittagong, she will see first-hand how UK-linked investments are creating jobs, strengthening supply chains and driving growth in both Bangladesh and the UK.

These visits also underscore the importance of the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) — the UK’s trade preference program. Under the DCTS, Bangladeshi goods will enjoy full duty-free access to the UK market until 2029, supporting Bangladesh’s export competitiveness as it transitions from LDC status.

The visit will also include meetings with British International Investment (BII), (the UK’s development finance organization) and its local partners, highlighting the UK’s role in enabling green finance and sustainable infrastructure in Bangladesh.

"I am here to reaffirm our commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey and to explore new opportunities for trade and investment that benefit both our nations. I look forward to seeing UK-backed investments on the ground, investments that are creating jobs, strengthening supply chains, and delivering real economic value for both Bangladesh and the UK,” she said.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said the UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh’s second visit in six months reiterates the UK’s strong commitment to the country’s economic reform and long-term growth.

"The UK-Bangladesh trade partnership is going from strength to strength, and we look forward to cementing it even further, for mutual prosperity.”

Baroness Winterton of Doncaster DBE was appointed as the United Kingdom Trade Envoy to Bangladesh in January 2025.

She plays a key role in strengthening trade and investment ties between the UK and Bangladesh.

This is her second trip to Bangladesh as the trade envoy.