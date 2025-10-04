Saturday, October 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BGB-BSF's commander-level meeting held at Moheshpur border

BGB commander said the two-hour discussion covered border relations, killings, trafficking, cattle and drug smuggling in a cordial atmosphere

A battalion commander level meeting of BGB and BSF was held at the Moheshpur Jhenaidah on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 05:06 PM

A battalion commander-level meeting of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was held on Saturday at the Moheshpur border in Jhenaidah district to prevent border killing and smuggling.

The meeting was held around 8am at the Zero Line adjacent to the border pillar 53 in the Matila BOP area of the Moheshpur border.

58 BGB Commander Lt Col Md Rafiqul Alam led the Bangladesh delegation, while 59 BSF Battalion Commander Shailesh Kumar led the Indian side at the meeting.

Rafiqul Alam said during the two-hour discussion, various border-related issues, including BGB-BSF cordial relations, keeping the border situation normal, preventing border killings, preventing human trafficking, preventing cattle smuggling and taking effective measures to prevent drug smuggling were discussed in a cordial atmosphere.

Ten personnel, including staff officers from 58 BGB and 10 personnel, including staff officers from 59 Battalion BSF, attended the meeting.

Both sides pledged to maintain good relations in the coming days.

Topics:

Border KillingBGB-BSF
Read More

Tears across border: Daughter sees father one last time at zero line

BSF firing kills Bangladeshi man, injures several along Sylhet border

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

56th BGB-BSF DG-Level Border Conference begins in Dhaka

BGB-BSF DG-level border conference to begin in Dhaka on Aug 25

22 Bangladeshis return through Tamabil checkpost after serving sentences in India

Latest News

Yunus greets Buddhists on Probarona Purnima and Kathin Chibar

Dengue: 1 more death, 374 cases reported in 24hrs

Chinese and Bangladeshi presidents celebrate 50 years of historic diplomatic friendship

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14

Jumma Chhatra Janata fully withdraws blockade in Khagrachhari

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x