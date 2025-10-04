BGB-BSF's commander-level meeting held at Moheshpur border

A battalion commander-level meeting of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was held on Saturday at the Moheshpur border in Jhenaidah district to prevent border killing and smuggling.

The meeting was held around 8am at the Zero Line adjacent to the border pillar 53 in the Matila BOP area of the Moheshpur border.

58 BGB Commander Lt Col Md Rafiqul Alam led the Bangladesh delegation, while 59 BSF Battalion Commander Shailesh Kumar led the Indian side at the meeting.

Rafiqul Alam said during the two-hour discussion, various border-related issues, including BGB-BSF cordial relations, keeping the border situation normal, preventing border killings, preventing human trafficking, preventing cattle smuggling and taking effective measures to prevent drug smuggling were discussed in a cordial atmosphere.

Ten personnel, including staff officers from 58 BGB and 10 personnel, including staff officers from 59 Battalion BSF, attended the meeting.

Both sides pledged to maintain good relations in the coming days.