US: Bangladesh making significant efforts to eliminate trafficking

The government of Bangladesh has demonstrated overall increasing efforts to deal with the trafficking in persons compared with the previous reporting period, says the United States (US).

The US in its recently released ‘2025 Trafficking in Persons Report’ said the government of Bangladesh does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is ‘making significant efforts’ to do so.

“Therefore, Bangladesh remained on Tier 2,” said the report in its Bangladesh chapter, noting that these efforts included increasing training on the victim identification guidelines and trauma-informed are for frontline officials and formally adopting an NRM (national referral mechanism).

The government decreased overall law enforcement efforts, the report says, adding that the government maintained efforts to prevent trafficking.

The government identified more trafficking victims and referred them to protection services. However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.

The government investigated, prosecuted, and convicted fewer traffickers and did not take adequate steps to address internal trafficking crimes, including sex trafficking and forced child labor, which remained pervasive.

Labor inspectors severely lacked the capacity to adequately monitor informal sectors and hold companies accountable for labor violations.

Victim protection and reintegration efforts remained insufficient, particularly for Rohingya refugees and returning Bangladeshi migrant workers.

The government continued to permit set recruitment fees that rendered many migrant workers indebted, increasing their vulnerability to trafficking.

Prioritised recommendations

The US report recommended increased efforts to investigate and prosecute trafficking crimes, including complicit officials and seek adequate penalties for convicted traffickers, which should involve significant prison terms.

It also calls for strengthening the capacity of Anti-Trafficking Tribunal personnel to prosecute and adjudicate human trafficking cases, and expand tribunals to heavy caseload areas.

The report called for increasing the availability and quality of protection and reintegration services for all trafficking victims, including adult male victims, foreign victims, and victims exploited abroad and allow trafficking victims in government-run and -funded shelters freedom of movement.

Other recommendations include: Consistently enforce regulations and monitor labor recruitment companies, dalals (sub-agents), and brokers who supply labor to recruiting agencies, including by eliminating recruitment fees charged to migrant workers and holding fraudulent labor recruiters criminally accountable.

Increase the capacity of labor inspectors to identify trafficking crimes, including monitoring the informal sector, filing cases in labor courts and referring cases for criminal courts investigations.

Increase efforts to identify trafficking victims among vulnerable populations, including disseminating and implementing formal victim identification procedures and the NRM to refer victims to appropriate services.

Increase law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute credible allegations of trafficking of Rohingya, including cases that do not involve movement, and establish clear procedures for referring Rohingya to protection services.

Increase training for officials, including law enforcement, labor inspectors, immigration officers, and health care providers, on a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach and on victim identification and referral to services.

Improve quality of pre-departure training for migrant workers, including sessions on labor rights, labor laws, and access to justice and overseas assistance.

Cease the inappropriate penalization of adult trafficking victims solely for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of trafficking.

Implement the 2015 MOU with India to streamline the identification and repatriation of Bangladeshi trafficking victims.

Adopt a revised and resourced comprehensive National Action Plan (NAP) that incorporates greater attention to prosecution and protection efforts, including dedicating resources to enhance victim care.

Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that also enriches transnational criminal organizations and immoral, anti-American regimes.

The 25th edition of the Trafficking in Persons Report pushes countries to take serious action against forced labor and sex trafficking and ensures that those who fail to act face consequences, according to the US Department of State.