Sarah Cooke: UK supports free, fair credible elections in Bangladesh next year

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Monday reaffirmed the UK's support for free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh in 2026.

“I reaffirmed the UK's support for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections here in Bangladesh next year,” she said while talking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the latter's office in the city's Nirbachan Bhaban.

Sarah Cooke said the UK welcomed the announcement of the national election by the chief adviser a few months ago.

Notting that she had a very good meeting with the chief of the Election Commission, she said: “We commend the efforts of the Election Commission and the interim government.”

The envoy said the UK, along with its international partners, is supporting the Election Commission, particularly through national civic education programmes, and particularly for vulnerable groups here in the country, and also the training of polling staff.

So, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the UK's support to the Election Commission, she added.