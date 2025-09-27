BNP holds meeting with European parliamentary delegation

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) held a meeting with a European Parliamentary delegation on Saturday.

The meeting took place at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan from 10am to 11:10am, BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed.

Election observation and follow-up experts Riccardo Chelleri, Mette Bakken, and Manuel Walle, and Deputy Head of Delegation Baiba Zarina participated in the meeting from the European delegation.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Ismail Zabihullah, BNP Organizing Secretary Shama Obaed were also present in the meeting from BNP.