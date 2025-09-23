Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Belgium queen, ex-British PM meet Yunus

Prof Yunus arrived in New York to attend the 80th UNGA session on Monday

Queen Mathilde of Belgium meets Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of an event at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 10:52 AM

Queen Mathilde of Belgium met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of an event at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.
 
Former British prime minister Gordon Brown also called on Prof Yunus, as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met the chief adviser as well at the UN headquarters.
 
Prof Yunus arrived in New York to attend the 80th UNGA session on Monday.
 
A commercial flight of Emirates airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourages landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, at 3:00 pm (NY time) on Monday.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusQueen Mathilde of Belgium
