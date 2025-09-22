UNGA: Prof Yunus scheduled to reach New York Monday afternoon

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to depart from Dubai International Airport for New York, the United States on Monday morning (Dubai time).

A commercial flight of Emirates Airlines, carrying the chief adviser and his small entourage, is scheduled to leave for the John F Kennedy International Airport at 8:30am (Dubai time) from Dubai International Airport.

Prof Yunus left Dhaka for New York early Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A commercial flight of the Emirates, carrying the Chief Adviser along with his small entourage, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40am, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

The Bangladesh delegation is scheduled to reach at John F Kennedy International Airport at 2:25pm (NY Time) on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury will welcome the chief adviser in New York.

Prof Yunus is set to hold a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Upon arrival, he is likely to meet family members of deceased police officer of NYPD Didarul Islam.

On Monday evening (NY Time), Prof Yunus will attend a high-level event on "Social Business, Youth and Technology which will be organized by Global Committee on Social Business for Sustainable Development Goals.

He will also attend annual SDG dinner and award ceremony.

At the General Debate (Sept 23-27 & 29), the annual meeting of heads of state and government in the beginning of the General Assembly session, world leaders will make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges, officials said.