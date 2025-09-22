UNGA: Prof Yunus scheduled to reach New York Monday afternoon

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to depart from Dubai International Airport for New York, the United States on Monday morning (Dubai time).
A commercial flight of Emirates Airlines, carrying the chief adviser and his small entourage, is scheduled to leave for the John F Kennedy International Airport at 8:30am (Dubai time) from Dubai International Airport.
Prof Yunus left Dhaka for New York early Monday to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
A commercial flight of the Emirates, carrying the Chief Adviser along with his small entourage, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40am, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.
The Bangladesh delegation is scheduled to reach at John F Kennedy International Airport at 2:25pm (NY Time) on Monday.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury will welcome the chief adviser in New York.
Prof Yunus is set to hold a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.
Upon arrival, he is likely to meet family members of deceased police officer of NYPD Didarul Islam.
On Monday evening (NY Time), Prof Yunus will attend a high-level event on "Social Business, Youth and Technology which will be organized by Global Committee on Social Business for Sustainable Development Goals.
He will also attend annual SDG dinner and award ceremony.
At the General Debate (Sept 23-27 & 29), the annual meeting of heads of state and government in the beginning of the General Assembly session, world leaders will make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges, officials said.
On September 30, the UN will, for the first time, host a high-level conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar.
The chief adviser will deliver his speech at the UNGA on Friday, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.
The chief adviser, who is scheduled to reach New York on Monday, will return home on October 2.
Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Thursday said inclusion of the political leaders in Bangladesh’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year is a welcome step, as it provides an opportunity to showcase the national unity before the world, regardless of political differences.
“It also offers our leaders a chance to bridge gaps and build understanding while spending time together,” he said.
By including the political leaders in the official Bangladesh delegation, the chief adviser has once again demonstrated his wisdom and statesmanship, Azad said, adding: "Let us hope this visit proves to be as successful as anticipated.”
With an elected government is expected to take office in February, this year’s UNGA comes at a critical moment, Azad said.
In a world unsettled by multiple conflicts, he thinks, the forum can serve as a valuable platform for Bangladesh’s political leadership to strengthen mutual understanding.
“The plenary session on the Rohingya crisis following the UNGA makes the physical presence of our leaders all the more crucial for ensuring policy continuity,” Azad said.
Besides, he said, meetings with NRBs and business leaders could provide valuable insights for the country’s governance in the near future.