Home adviser seeks cooperation from EU to prevent illegal immigration

Home Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) has sought cooperation from the European Union (EU) to check illegal immigration alongside ensuring border security, reported BSS.

“Bangladesh expects the EU’s cooperation in border security and preventing illegal immigration,” he said.

The adviser made the remarks when a European Commission delegation led by Director for Migration and Asylum Michael Shotter on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on him at his ministry here, said a ministry press release.

In reply to the European Commission director, he also assured of working together on this issue.

At the meeting, the home adviser said that Bangladesh has a zero-tolerance policy to prevent human trafficking.

“Bangladesh is working seriously against illegal immigration and human trafficking,” he said.

Some of the human trafficking syndicates have already been exposed to justice, he said, adding that necessary amendments are being made to the laws related to human trafficking prevention.

Mentioning that many Bangladeshis are working in the EU countries, Jahangir said they are always trying to send manpower, both skilled and unskilled, following the due process of law.

The home adviser requested the EU director to take both skilled and unskilled manpower to European countries from Bangladesh.

In reply, Michel Shotter said that the recent internal political pressure against immigration in the EU countries is continuously increasing.

He called on Bangladesh to work on this issue, expressing concern over the illegal immigration of a significant number of Bangladeshi citizens into the union countries.

Shotter has also advised reforming the law enforcement agencies, especially the police, following the country's political transformation.

In reply, the home adviser said that the work on police reform is also underway.

At the beginning of the meeting, he welcomed the delegation and said, “The European Union is our development partner and a tested friend.”

Various issues, including bilateral relations, migration, human trafficking, reforms of the law enforcement agencies and border security were discussed during the meeting.

At that time, European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were present.