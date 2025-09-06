Saturday, September 06, 2025

'State must ensure proper use of social media'

Says Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain speaking at the event. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 06:05 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain has emphasized that it is the state’s responsibility to ensure the proper use of social media in accordance with Islamic teachings and moral values.

He made the remarks at the golden jubilee event of the International Siratunnabi (PBUH) Conference, organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, in a press release on Saturday, noted that this year’s conference theme is: “The responsibility of the state in teaching and training for the positive use of social media in the light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).”

“Ensuring the proper use of social media is the responsibility of the state,” he said. “According to Islamic teachings, spreading knowledge, standing for truth, and avoiding falsehood and obscenity are essential. If social media is used honestly, morally, and with the welfare of humanity in mind, following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it can become a powerful medium for human welfare.”

Khalid also said: “In today’s world, social media has emerged as a powerful medium, influencing people’s thoughts, education, culture, and social values. If used properly, it can be a tool for knowledge dissemination, religious guidance, development of moral values, and positive societal transformation. However, misuse of the medium may lead to obscenity, the spread of false ideologies and rumors, and moral decay in society.”

Topics:

Ministry of Religious AffairsAFM Khalid Hossain
