Maldivian high commissioner calls on foreign secretary of Bangladesh

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including human resource development, bilateral trade, and education exchanges

High Commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh Shiuneen Rasheed pays a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asad Alam Siam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 03 Sep 2025, 11:58 PM

High Commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh Shiuneen Rasheed paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, foreign secretary of Bangladesh, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Such information was provided through a press release issued on Wednesday.

High Commissioner Shiuneen congratulated Foreign Secretary Siam on his appointment and reaffirmed the Maldives’ commitment to further strengthening the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including human resource development, bilateral trade, and education exchanges.

Both sides expressed readiness to explore new opportunities to deepen collaboration for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the Maldives and Bangladesh.

The high commissioner also conveyed appreciation for Bangladesh’s longstanding support for Maldivian students and underscored the importance of continued people-to-people ties as a cornerstone of the relationship.

Both the high commissioner and the foreign secretary reiterated their commitment to advancing the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh.

