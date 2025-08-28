Thursday, August 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
US Embassy cancels meeting with CEC

Meeting might have been cancelled due to security concerns amid ongoing student protests, says CEC’s personal secretary Ashraful Alam

Collage photo of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 03:04 PM

The scheduled meeting between Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and officials from the United States Embassy has been cancelled.

On Thursday, CEC’s personal secretary Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter. He said that the previously scheduled meeting had been cancelled, and that the embassy had informed them of the decision.

He also mentioned that the meeting might have been cancelled due to security concerns amid ongoing student protests.

The meeting between Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson was supposed to take place on Thursday at 2pm.

US EmbassyChief Election Commissioner (CEC)AMM Nasir Uddin
