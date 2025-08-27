Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
EC gets nod to expand NID services to 4 more countries

At present, the EC is conducting voter registration activities through Bangladeshi embassies in 17 stations across 10 countries

File image of smart NID card. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 05:59 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has received government approval to expand National Identity Card (NID) services to four additional countries, including France.

ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the Election Commission’s NID Wing, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved for voter registration of Bangladeshi expatriates in France, Spain, Bahrain, and Singapore.

Earlier, the EC had received similar approval to operate in the United States, Oman, the Maldives, Jordan, and South Africa.

Preparations have already been completed to begin activities in four states of the United States.

At present, the EC is conducting voter registration activities through Bangladeshi embassies in 17 stations across 10 countries--the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Around 50,000 expatriates from these countries have applied to become voters and obtain NIDs.

Topics:

ExpatriateBangladesh Election Commission (EC)NID card
