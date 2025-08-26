Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Ambassador Yao: China supports Bangladesh efforts to improve livelihoods

He said these at a BDRCS event handing over Chinese flood response equipment to boost Bangladesh’s disaster capacity

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 08:40 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Tuesday said China firmly supports Bangladesh’s efforts to improve people’s livelihoods and social development and stands together with the Bangladeshi government and people through thick and thin.

He was speaking at a function where flood response equipment, provided by the Chinese government to Bangladesh, were handed over.

The program was held at the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

This donation aims to enhance Bangladesh’s capacity for disaster prevention and reduction.

He expressed hope that China and Bangladesh will share experience in modernization development, promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Adviser Farooq-e-Azam expressed heartfelt gratitude for China’s generous assistance and spoke highly of the sincere friendship between Bangladesh and China, emphasizing mutual support and solidarity in times of difficulty.

He said Bangladesh is currently in the rainy season and this batch of flood relief equipment will play a crucial role in disaster response, protecting the lives and property of more people.

Bangladesh-ChinaYao Wen
