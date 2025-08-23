Saturday, August 23, 2025

Adviser Bashir, Pakistan Minister Khan visit Chittagong Port

The Pakistan commerce minister expressed satisfaction over the advancement and activities of Chittagong Port

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin along with Federal Commerce Minister of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan visited Chittagong Port. August 23,2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 07:22 PM

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, along with Pakistan’s Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, visited Chittagong Port and expressed satisfaction over the improvement and progress of the country’s prime seaport.

The two ministers made the visit on Friday afternoon and observed the overall operational activities and performance of the port.

During the visit, Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman briefed them on the current state of the port, including container and cargo handling, labor management, foreign investment, and automation. He said the port handled a record number of containers last year. 

The waiting time of vessels has come down to zero–two days, while the average turnaround time of ships has also declined significantly. The chairman added that the port has achieved notable progress in automation and digitalization.

The Pakistan commerce minister expressed satisfaction over the advancement and activities of Chittagong Port. He highlighted the involvement of reputed private port operators in Pakistan, saying Hutchison Port Group operates a container terminal of Karachi Port Trust, Abu Dhabi Port Authority runs a bulk terminal, while DP World manages operational activities at Port Qasim under long-term contracts. He also assured that necessary steps would be taken to enhance export-import and to introduce direct ship movement between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Commerce and Investment Attache of Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka Zain Aziz, Commercial Officer Wakas Yasin, Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry Dr Naznin Kawser Chowdhury, and Director of the Bay Terminal Project Commodore Mahfuzur Rahman were also present during the visit.

