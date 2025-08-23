Saturday, August 23, 2025

‘Bangladesh’s path to prosperity lies in expanding exports to US’ 

Says Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said Bangladesh’s path to prosperity lies in expanding exports to the United States, the country’s largest trading partner.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a roundtable discussion on Bangladesh’s position and challenges regarding US tariffs, held at the Daily Star Center in Dhaka.

“The US market is very large, and we want to expand our presence there. No country has become prosperous without export growth, and the United States has always been a key destination for our exports. We will try to reduce the tariff from 20%. This creates a platform for Bangladesh to become prosperous. In the coming days, through export-led growth, we aim to become a wealthy nation,” he said.

Shafiqul Alam added, “When counter tariffs from the US were imposed, several meetings were held. Many questioned whether this government had the authority or experience to negotiate effectively. Some even tried to exploit the situation politically.”

He also highlighted the preparation behind the negotiations: “Trade discussions are usually confidential. For instance, Indonesia kept their talks private. But here, we were well-prepared. Professor Yunus knows US society well and has many friends there. National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman lived in the US for many years and understands trade thoroughly. Moreover, our trade adviser, the largest jute exporter, knows both the global and US markets intimately.”

Shafiqul Alam emphasized, “Despite criticisms of inexperience or political weakness, this government was confident from day one that it could achieve a favourable agreement. Preparation was key.”

He concluded, “We have reached a point that benefits all parties. While addressing the issues raised, we have also safeguarded our opportunities. We believe our relationship with the United States will grow closer and stronger.”

Topics:

US-Bangladesh RelationsShafiqul Alam
