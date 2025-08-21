Pakistan, Bangladesh explore industrial cooperation

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan, in Dhaka to discuss ways to boost industrial collaboration between the two countries on Thursday.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Imran Haider, was also present.

The officials stressed leveraging their economic and industrial strengths for mutual benefit, focusing on food security, industrial technology, and value-added industries. Minister Jam Kamal highlighted Pakistan’s interest in joint ventures and investment in Bangladesh’s growing industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT.

Adviser Adilur cited Bangladesh’s industrial progress and identified leather, shipbuilding, sugar, agro-processing, and SMEs as key areas for potential cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial development through knowledge sharing and collaborative efforts.