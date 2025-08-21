Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistan, Bangladesh explore industrial cooperation

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan calledc on Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan in Dhaka on Thursday.

Pakistans Minister Jam Kamal meets Adviser Adilur to strengthen bilateral cooperation on industries on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:07 PM

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries, Adilur Rahman Khan, in Dhaka to discuss ways to boost industrial collaboration between the two countries on Thursday.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Imran Haider, was also present.

The officials stressed leveraging their economic and industrial strengths for mutual benefit, focusing on food security, industrial technology, and value-added industries. Minister Jam Kamal highlighted Pakistan’s interest in joint ventures and investment in Bangladesh’s growing industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT.

Adviser Adilur cited Bangladesh’s industrial progress and identified leather, shipbuilding, sugar, agro-processing, and SMEs as key areas for potential cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and industrial development through knowledge sharing and collaborative efforts.

Ministry of CommerceSmall and medium enterprises (SMEs)Bangladesh-Pakistan
