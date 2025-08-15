Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

‘Friend of Malaysia’ Yunus’ visit revives migration, investment hopes

The visit also paves way for cooperation in education, defence, energy, other sectors

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Tuesday, Aug 12. Photo : PID
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 02:55 PM

Malaysia welcomed Bangladesh’s interest in migration and investment during Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ visit to Kuala Lumpur, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calling him “a friend of Malaysia” for his extensive connections in the country.

The three-day trip created opportunities for enhanced cooperation in education, defence, energy, and other sectors. Officials credited the progress to close contact between the two countries’ leadership and Yunus’ popularity in Malaysian society.

Malaysia’s home minister accompanied him throughout the visit—from receiving him at the airport to seeing him off. Many prominent Malaysians had sought meetings, but time constraints made it impossible.

A senior official said: “In general, preparations for such visits gain momentum about two months in advance. A total of eight instruments were signed during this visit, two of which had been nearly finalized earlier. Over the past two months, we managed to finalise six more, as the Malaysians were proactive. On the very morning of the chief adviser’s arrival in Malaysia, they even informed us they were ready to sign another instrument.”

The king of the Malaysian state nearest Kuala Lumpur attended two of Yunus’s events, including a dinner hosted by Bangladesh’s ambassador.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus shaking hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Tuesday, Aug 12. Photo : PID Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB

Balanced discussions

Before formal talks, a restricted meeting was held with policymakers. Discussions covered migration, investment, education, defence, foreign policy, the Rohingya crisis, Myanmar, ASEAN and other matters.

An official said: “There were important discussions on various issues. In addition to migration, Bangladesh also placed importance on resolving the Rohingya crisis and strengthening engagement with Asean.”

Around 150 Malaysian businesspeople attended an investment conference, while the BIDA chief held separate meetings with more leaders.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim lead their respective countries in a bilateral meeting in Putrajaya on Tuesday. Photo: facebook/ Cheif Adviser GOB

Migration focus

About 40% of Malaysia’s foreign workers are Bangladeshi. The country’s labour market for foreign workers is currently closed but is being restructured.

An official said: “Malaysia’s rules will apply equally to all countries. However, we requested that Bangladesh be given greater consideration in recruitment. Before the chief adviser’s visit, Malaysia had already completed arrangements for multiple-entry visas for Bangladeshis. We also requested approval for the entry of 8,000 Bangladeshis whose cases had been stuck due to protocol complexities.”

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBilateral relationshipBangladesh-Malaysia relations
Read More

CA Yunus greets Hindu community on Janmashtami

Chief adviser sends birthday greetings to Khaleda Zia

Yunus to CNA: Aiming for an 'acceptable, enjoyable' election

Shafiqul: BD workers to enjoy similar social benefits, protection like Malaysians

37 out of 367 Reform Commission recommendations implemented

Council of Advisers holds meeting

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x