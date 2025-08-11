Malaysia ready to warmly welcome Prof Yunus with packed engagements

Malaysia, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, is set to extend a warm welcome to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who left here for Kuala Lumpur on Monday afternoon to begin a three-day official visit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, carrying Prof Yunus and his entourage, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2pm, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

The trip comes as a reciprocal gesture following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Bangladesh in October 2024.

Prime Minister Anwar, a long-time friend of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been a steadfast supporter of Bangladesh and its development initiatives.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and foster stronger cooperation in areas of mutual benefits, building upon the strong foundation established since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, said the Malaysian side.

Both leaders are expected to review the progress of Bangladesh-Malaysia relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, labour, education, tourism and defence.

The discussions will also include regional and international developments of mutual interest, said the officials.

The chief adviser will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya (administrative capital) on Tuesday, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Both leaders will also witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence, energy, strategic and international studies, capacity building in semiconductors and trade promotion, as well as the exchange of notes in the areas of diplomatic training and higher education.

In honour of the chief adviser and his delegation, the Malaysian prime minister will host an official luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex.

On August 13, the chief adviser is scheduled to deliver a public lecture and he will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Prof Yunus will also have a session with members of the Yunus Social Business Centre community and the university network, in a program jointly organized by UKM.

In 2024, the total trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia reached $2.92 billion, an increase of 5.1% compared with 2023.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in South Asia and major exports include petroleum products, palm oil and chemicals, while imports from Bangladesh comprise textiles, footwear, petroleum products and manufactures.

Crucial, action-packed visit

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam described the visit as a "very crucial and important" step towards elevating relations between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur to a new height.

“The visit is an action-packed one, and we expect it to be successful. We will hold deeper and broader discussions on all issues," Shaifqul said.

Malaysia remains a key destination for Bangladeshi workers, he said, adding recruitment and visa-related matters will be addressed during the visit.

"Migration and investment will get a special attention," Shafiqul said.

Bangladesh will also seek Malaysian cooperation in deep-sea fishing and electric vehicle manufacturing through joint ventures, said the press secretary.

Director General (Public Diplomacy) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman said five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), covering a number of areas, are expected to be signed, alongside exchanging three additional notes of cooperation.

The MoUs are likely to be signed on defence cooperation, energy cooperation, formation of Business Councils (FBCCI and NCCIM), Cooperation between BMCCI and Malaysian institution MIMOS and Cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Malaysian Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), Asif Rahman said.

In addition, he said, there are possibilities of a total of three "exchanges of notes" between the two countries on cooperation in the halal ecosystem, higher education and diplomatic training academy.

The chief adviser and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will witness the signing of the MoUs and the "exchange of notes".

DG Asif Rahman said Bangladesh's application to become a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner" of Asean and to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be strongly highlighted during the visit.

In addition, he said, Asean member states, including Malaysia, will be called upon to play a more active and effective role in the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Asif Rahman said this visit will play an important role in elevating the existing bilateral and economic relations with Malaysia to a new height.

"We are optimistic that this visit will further strengthen the foundation of mutual respect, trust and cooperation between the two brotherly countries," he said.

Bangladesh and Malaysia will hold the highest-level talks in Putrajaya on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and achieve tangible outcomes in multiple sectors, including trade, investment and labour cooperation.

Ensuring the smooth and transparent recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, expanding cooperation in energy, trade, higher education, halal food production, the blue economy and addressing the Rohingya crisis are among the issues to be discussed, officials said.

Last October, the Malaysian prime minister made an official visit to Bangladesh, the first by any head of government since the interim government assumed office.

He was accompanied by a 58-member delegation, including ministers, deputy ministers, members of parliament and senior Malaysian officials.

Formal welcome ceremony

The official welcome ceremony will be held on Tuesday morning at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive the chief adviser.

Prof Yunus will inspect the guard of honour as the national anthems of both countries will be played.

He will then be introduced to the Malaysian delegation and will, in turn, present the Bangladeshi delegation to the prime minister before signing the guest book.

Upon his arrival at Bunga Raya VVIP Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday, Prof Yunus will be received at the boarding bridge by Malaysia’s chief of Protocol.

He will then be escorted to the VVIP Complex, where he will be welcomed by Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail and accorded a static guard of honour.

Following the private and delegation-level talks, the two leaders will witness the exchange of MoUs and notes, after which they will address a joint press conference.

Both in the private and delegation-level meetings, the issues of recruiting new Bangladeshi workers in various sectors of Malaysia, recruiting more professionals and ensuring the facilities and benefits of workers will be discussed with great importance, DG Asif Rahman said.

Prof Yunus will later attend a Business Forum jointly to be organised by the Bangladesh High Commission, Bida and Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), where the formation of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Business Council will be announced.

The chief adviser will attend a series of courtesy meetings before joining dinner to be hosted by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia.

University visit and sectoral meetings

On Wednesday morning, Prof Yunus will visit Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The King of Negeri Sembilan and Chancellor of UKM, Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education, pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors will attend the ceremony, where Prof Yunus will be presented with an academic gown.

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and Bida Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun will hold talks with the vice president of Petronas.

Separate meetings have been requested for Expatriates’ Welfare Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi with Malaysia’s Minister for Human Resources, Minister for Agriculture and Food Security (fisheries and deep-sea fishing) and Minister for Sports.

The chief adviser is scheduled to return to Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Dhaka’s Asean ambition

In late July, Prof Yunus renewed his call for Malaysia to support Bangladesh’s bid to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

"We want to become part of Asean, and we will need your support," he told Nurul Izzah Anwar, vice president of Malaysia’s People’s Justice Party and daughter of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Bangladesh applied to become a sectoral dialogue partner of Asean in 2020.

The chief adviser expressed the hope that Malaysia, as the current Asean chair, will take an active role in facilitating Bangladesh’s application and eventual full membership.

He also encouraged Malaysian firms to invest in Bangladesh, highlighting the country’s demographic advantage.

"Asia is ageing rapidly, but Bangladesh has a lot of young people. Half of our population is under 27. Set up your industries here and export from Bangladesh — it will benefit both our economies," he said.