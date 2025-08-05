UK marks one year of student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday commemorated the first anniversary of the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with the people of Bangladesh.

In a post from its official Facebook page, the British High Commission in Dhaka stated: “Today (Tuesday) marks one year since the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh.”

“We honour the memory of those who lost their lives and remember the many who were injured,” it added, paying tribute to the victims of the movement.

Reaffirming its support, the post further said: “The UK supports the Interim Government and people of Bangladesh as they chart the pathway to a democratic, inclusive and prosperous future.”

The statement is seen as a significant diplomatic gesture, acknowledging the events of last year and extending continued support to Bangladesh’s democratic transition under the interim administration.