Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UK marks one year of student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh

The British High Commission in Dhaka marked the uprising’s anniversary in a Facebook post

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 02:32 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday commemorated the first anniversary of the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with the people of Bangladesh.

In a post from its official Facebook page, the British High Commission in Dhaka stated: “Today (Tuesday) marks one year since the student-led mass uprising in Bangladesh.”

“We honour the memory of those who lost their lives and remember the many who were injured,” it added, paying tribute to the victims of the movement.

Reaffirming its support, the post further said: “The UK supports the Interim Government and people of Bangladesh as they chart the pathway to a democratic, inclusive and prosperous future.”

The statement is seen as a significant diplomatic gesture, acknowledging the events of last year and extending continued support to Bangladesh’s democratic transition under the interim administration.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh-UK relation
Read More

Dhaka seeks stronger cooperation with London for tracing, return of stolen wealth

UK Indo-Pacific Minister visits Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral ties

UK, Bangladesh share common objectives for COP28

Bangladesh to sign SOP with UK to bring back illegal citizens

UK, Bangladesh 5th strategic dialogue on Tuesday

21 Bangladeshis get new UK Chevening scholarships

Latest News

Tarique Rahman: People to enjoy August 5 as a public holiday every year

Question pattern, marks for primary scholarship released

Yunus: July heroes’ sacrifice fulfilled when Bangladesh becomes a welfare state

Canada supports Bangladesh's pursuit of democratic future

Special prayer held at Dhakeshwari temple marking Mass Uprising Day

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x