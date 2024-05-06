UK Indo-Pacific Minister visits Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral ties

UK-Bangladesh cooperation is set to increase on priority areas including migration, economic reform, and security, as Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan will arrive in Bangladesh Tuesday on a two-day visit.

On her second visit to Bangladesh in her role as Indo-Pacific Minister, she will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the British High Commission in Dhaka said.

She will announce new UK funding of £12 million ($15 million) for humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar.

She will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

Discussions are expected to focus on UK-Bangladesh migration cooperation, trade and economic ties, and the UK’s support for the Rohingya refugee response.

The minister will also meet business leaders, humanitarian actors, and climate experts and, in meetings with civil society organizations and political leaders, she will recognize the importance of democracy and human rights as foundations for long-term growth and prosperity.

Minister Trevelyan will also announce new UK support to equip and empower youth and vulnerable groups in Bangladesh to engage in climate action.

“I’m pleased to be back in Bangladesh with our new trade policy project marking an important step forward towards closer UK-Bangladesh collaboration, boosting our economic ties," she was quoted as saying before her arrival.

“We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and will provide £12 million of new humanitarian assistance, to increase access to clean water, healthcare, shelter, and protection services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.”

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, said: "Delighted to welcome UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, to Bangladesh. The UK’s long-standing friendship with Bangladesh is cemented by the deep cultural and people-to-people links between our two countries."

“The UK-Bangladesh partnership continues to go from strength to strength. From our joint work to tackle economic challenges, to our steadfast support for the Rohingya, and our partnership on climate change, we are determined to do more together.”

Reaffirming the UK’s sustained support for the Rohingya people, Minister Trevelyan will announce £12 million (over 163 Crore Taka) of new UK humanitarian assistance to support Rohingya refugees and neighbouring host communities in Bangladesh.

The new funding will provide clean water, healthcare, shelter, and protection services.

It will also support the development of the camp’s infrastructure to help protect it from natural disasters.

Minister Trevelyan will also announce a new trade policy project with the Government of Bangladesh. The UK will provide technical assistance to Bangladesh to strengthen its trade policy capability and implement reforms. The project will support Bangladesh tackle economic challenges and graduate successfully from Least Developed Country status in 2026.

The new package of funding to support Rohingya refugees totals £12 million. This assistance will be implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

Since 2017, the UK has provided £391 million ($487 million) to support the Rohingya, and neighbouring host communities in Bangladesh.