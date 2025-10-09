Prof Yunus confirms Feb polls as first genuine election in years

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding a national election in the first half of February, stating that it would mark the first genuinely democratic vote in many years.

“What happened in the last 16 years was a mockery of an election,” the Chief Adviser said, adding that he intends to return to his previous role following the vote.

He also outlined government efforts to counter misinformation and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, noting that support from the UK would be particularly valuable in addressing this growing global challenge.

The issues were discussed when UK Trade Envoy Rosie Winterton met him at the State Guest House Jamuna for a wide-ranging discussion on trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders exchanged views on key issues, including airport management, clean energy, and the chief adviser’s recent participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They also discussed Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

Envoy Winterton commended Bangladesh’s recent reforms in business regulations, customs, and revenue systems. She emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration in education, aviation and clean energy, and praised Professor Yunus’s leadership at the UN General Assembly, especially his initiative to include top political party leaders in the UNGA meetings.

The two sides also discussed Bangladesh’s proposed purchase of HMS Enterprise, a research and survey vessel, and plan to purchase offshore patrol vessels from the United Kingdom.

The meeting was informed that the acquisition of the HMS Enterprise is expected to be completed by the end of this year .

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Director General of the East Europe and CIS Wing Md Mosharaf Hossain.