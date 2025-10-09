Thursday, October 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Prof Yunus confirms Feb polls as first genuine election in years

'What happened in the last 16 years was a mockery of an election'

Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 09 Oct 2025, 10:07 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding a national election in the first half of February, stating that it would mark the first genuinely democratic vote in many years.

“What happened in the last 16 years was a mockery of an election,” the Chief Adviser said, adding that he intends to return to his previous role following the vote.

He also outlined government efforts to counter misinformation and highlighted the importance of international cooperation, noting that support from the UK would be particularly valuable in addressing this growing global challenge.

The issues were discussed when UK Trade Envoy Rosie Winterton met him at the State Guest House Jamuna for a wide-ranging discussion on trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders exchanged views on key issues, including airport management, clean energy, and the chief adviser’s recent participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They also discussed Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

Envoy Winterton commended Bangladesh’s recent reforms in business regulations, customs, and revenue systems. She emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration in education, aviation and clean energy, and praised Professor Yunus’s leadership at the UN General Assembly, especially his initiative to include top political party leaders in the UNGA meetings.

The two sides also discussed Bangladesh’s proposed purchase of HMS Enterprise, a research and survey vessel, and plan to purchase offshore patrol vessels from the United Kingdom.

The meeting was informed that the acquisition of the HMS Enterprise is expected to be completed by the end of this year .

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Director General of the East Europe and CIS Wing Md Mosharaf Hossain.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh-UK relation
Read More

July National Charter to be signed on October 15

HRW accuses interim govt of abusing anti-terror law

Shafiqul: Govt seeks WB, ADB help to strengthen capacity on trade negotiation

CA for transforming post offices into effective platforms for economic inclusion

Yunus calls for quality education, nutrition for every girl child

UN resident coordinator pays farewell call on Yunus

Latest News

Bangladesh comeback falls short as defensive howlers hand Hong Kong 4-3 win

Drunk passenger fined Tk1.1m for smashing monitor on London-Sylhet flight

Government approves Personal Data Protection Ordinance, 2025

4 dengue patients die, 781 hospitalized in 24hrs

Unicef installs 120 cold rooms in 61 districts to boost typhoid vaccine storage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x