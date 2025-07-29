Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh welcomes announcement of Thailand- Cambodia ceasefire

Bangladesh urges peaceful border resolution to protect lives

Logo of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM

Bangladesh has welcomed the announcement of immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Bangladesh praised Malaysia, the Asean Chair, for mediating the fruitful talks between the two sides at the highest political level, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

It also commended the role played by other friends of Thailand and Cambodia.

"Bangladesh hopes that both Thailand and Cambodia will continue to pursue settlement of the outstanding border demarcation through dialogue and diplomacy and calls for early restoration of calm and stability along the affected border areas to save lives and livelihoods of the people living in both sides of the border," said the ministry in a statement.

Topics:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read More

19 irregular Bangladeshis repatriated from Tunisia

Govt urges all to avoid misleading narratives, uphold public harmony

Foreign adviser: 2 more held in Malaysia with indication of more arrests

Saudi ambassador: Keen to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Prof Yunus sends Modi mangoes

Foreign ministry: Dhaka to cooperate with KL in terror investigation

Latest News

Iran vows stronger response if attacked again by US, Israel

Govt okays deal with Saudi firm to import urea under G2G arrangement

Cuba Mitchell Joins Bashundhara Kings

SB issues nationwide alert, IGP denies prior briefing

DAM, Apon Bazaar launch market linkage between farmers, industrial workers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x