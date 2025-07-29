Bangladesh welcomes announcement of Thailand- Cambodia ceasefire

Bangladesh has welcomed the announcement of immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Bangladesh praised Malaysia, the Asean Chair, for mediating the fruitful talks between the two sides at the highest political level, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

It also commended the role played by other friends of Thailand and Cambodia.

"Bangladesh hopes that both Thailand and Cambodia will continue to pursue settlement of the outstanding border demarcation through dialogue and diplomacy and calls for early restoration of calm and stability along the affected border areas to save lives and livelihoods of the people living in both sides of the border," said the ministry in a statement.