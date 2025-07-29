Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Bangladesh, Pakistan express solidarity with Palestine

Both countries reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation

Bangladesh and Pakistan have expressed deep concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine, reiterating their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause.

The message was conveyed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, held on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations.

Both expressed the hope for meaningful outcomes from the conference.

This was their fourth meeting since October 2024.

They also reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation, while exploring ways to enhance connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said early Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to undertake high-level visits in the near future.

