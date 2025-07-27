Hope rises for tariff relief as Bangladesh-US meeting nears

A new window of optimism has opened for resolving the ongoing tariff dispute between Bangladesh and the United States.

Although a crucial virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday between the two nations, indications suggest that Washington may announce positive news regarding tariff reduction even before the meeting.

Over the past few months, the United States has been preparing to impose a 35% supplemental tariff on Bangladeshi apparel and leather goods—a move that could take effect from August 1.

However, due to positive diplomatic efforts and progress in trade negotiations, there is now a possibility that the tariff rate will be reduced to 18–20%.

All eyes on Tuesday

At this moment, exporters, businesses, investors, workers, and all stakeholders involved in import-export activities are focused on the upcoming virtual meeting on Tuesday.

If the US announces a reduction in tariffs from 35% to 18–20%, it would be a significant victory for Bangladesh's economy. This issue is not just about tariffs—it is also a critical test of Bangladesh’s bilateral diplomatic strength.

If the meeting is successful, Bangladesh’s apparel, leather, and other export sectors will gain renewed competitiveness in the global market. Otherwise, the economy could face serious financial and social repercussions.

A major blow for Bangladesh

On July 8, US President Donald Trump sent an official letter to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, announcing that the new tariff rates would be implemented starting August 1. According to the letter, the average tariff on Bangladeshi exports to the US would rise to nearly 50%.

This increase would directly impact Bangladesh’s top export sectors—ready-made garments and leather goods—leading to higher product prices, decreased competitiveness, and job risks for millions of workers. Recognizing this, the Bangladesh government launched a strong diplomatic effort. Officials say that thanks to relentless diplomatic and trade efforts, there is now a glimmer of hope.

Progress in tariff talks

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the US has informed that a virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, although a formal invitation has not been issued yet. Still, the government hopes an official announcement may come from Washington before the meeting.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said: “We are hopeful that the US may announce a tariff reduction decision before Tuesday, The documents and proposals we’ve submitted in previous meetings, along with steps to reduce the trade deficit, have made a positive impression on the US administration.”

Bangladesh’s steps to reduce trade deficit

To bring balance in trade with the US, Bangladesh has taken several initiatives, including plans to import wheat, soybeans, cotton, and aircraft. A wheat import deal has already been signed. Additionally, 600 acres of land have been allocated at Mirsarai EPZ for post-import processing of cotton.

The government has also initiated plans to purchase 25 aircraft from US-based Boeing. These steps are expected to boost Bangladesh’s exports to the US while helping to reduce the trade imbalance.

US pressure on intellectual property protection

A major challenge in the tariff discussions is the issue of intellectual property rights (IPR). The US alleges that intellectual property violations persist in Bangladesh, harming American investors and workers. They claim counterfeit products are increasing in clothing, consumer goods, films, pharmaceuticals, and software.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has listed Bangladesh among the top five countries for counterfeit clothing production. Although Bangladesh is not on the USTR's “priority watch list,” the US wants Bangladesh to strengthen its IP protection laws and ensure effective enforcement.

Call for legal framework and treaty signings

The US is urging Bangladesh to sign 13 international conventions and treaties and strengthen its domestic legal framework accordingly. Although Bangladesh is already aligned with frameworks like TRIPS, the Paris Convention, and WIPO, there are complaints about poor enforcement.

Additionally, the US has issued 11 further conditions, including ensuring legal protection for American products and taking strict action against counterfeit goods.

Delegation efforts and future prospects

Bangladesh has already sent two delegations to the US, including high-level officials from the Chief Adviser’s Office, the Ministry of Commerce, and other key sectors. They held several meetings with USTR officials in Washington.

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin said: “We’re hopeful for positive outcomes. The virtual meeting could lead to a proposal for a direct meeting as well. The government's top priority is protecting national interests. Talks on tariff reductions are ongoing, and further discussions are still possible.”

He added: “The government hasn’t hired any lobbyists. Business groups may do so if they wish. But in this context—since the US decision falls under a national emergency framework—it’s unclear how effective lobbyists would be.”

Bashir Uddin further stated: “There are legal and administrative complexities unique to Bangladesh, and only we can truly understand them. These changes must be brought through inter-ministerial coordination, where lobbyists have limited scope. It’s hard for a lobbyist to grasp such legal and policy processes.”

He also noted that with the new tariff set to take effect in just a week, time is running out. When asked about the possibility of starting talks within this short window, he said: “I’m just as curious as the journalists. You’re watching this closely, and so am I. But things are moving fast. We may get a schedule for an online meeting within a day or two.”

Bashir Uddin concluded: “We’ve worked day and night for the past 15 days at the inter-ministerial level. Our position has been clearly communicated to the US. If they extend an invitation, we’re ready to participate.”

He expressed hope that the online meeting will determine the next steps and that Bangladesh will be able to deliver the necessary message to the US.