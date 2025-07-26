Saturday, July 26, 2025

UN adopts Bangladesh's landmark resolution on the Culture of Peace

The resolution promotes values such as respect for diversity, tolerance, solidarity and non-violence

File image: A bird flies above a flag of the United Nations at the Palais des Nations, which houses the United Nations offices in Geneva, on December 9, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 01:40 PM

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted Bangladesh's flagship annual resolution titled, ‘Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace’ with an overwhelming cross-regional support by the UN Member States. 

Originally adopted in 1999 at the initiative of Bangladesh, the resolution promotes values such as respect for diversity, tolerance, solidarity and non-violence, according to a press release received here today. 

It provides a framework for countries to promote peace through education, dialogue and cooperation. 

During the session on Thursday in New York, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh introduced the resolution emphasizing the critical importance of nurturing a culture of peace in everyday life, particularly in the context of increasing global challenges and lack of empathy amongst nations. 

The resolution was co-sponsored by 96 Member States from across the region.

