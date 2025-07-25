Friday, July 25, 2025

USTR invites Bangladesh to resume tariff talks on July 29

The commerce secretary hopes the US will cut tariffs for Bangladesh, as it has for other countries

Update : 25 Jul 2025, 05:03 PM

The United States Trade Representative (USTR), the chief trade negotiation body for the American government, has invited Bangladesh to resume the third and final round of tariff negotiations on July 29, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman has said.

Earlier, Bangladesh sent the country's position paper to the USTR on July 22 and proposed July 26 as the date for resuming the final round of negotiations at the USTR office in Washington DC.

However, the USTR finally set July 29 as the date for resuming the talks, where Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will lead the Bangladesh team, the commerce secretary told BSS over the phone.

“If the meeting is held in person, the Bangladesh team will leave for the USA on July 27. However, there is also a possibility that the meeting will be held virtually,” the secretary said.

“This time, some exporters from the private sector may join the Bangladesh team, but they will not take part in the negotiation meetings, which will be held in a government-to-government format,” he added.

The secretary expressed hope that the Trump administration will lower the tariff rate for Bangladesh at the end of the negotiations, as rates have already been lowered for some countries.

For instance, the US government has reduced tariffs to 15% for Japan, 19% for Indonesia, 20% for Vietnam, and 19% for the Philippines.

Moreover, Bangladesh has so far negotiated well with the USTR, and it is expected that the tariff rate for Bangladesh will also be significantly lower than the existing 35%.

Bangladesh has already offered zero-duty import of US commodities such as cotton, wheat, liquefied natural gas, aircraft, and other agricultural products.

To increase imports from the USA, Bangladesh signed a deal with American wheat suppliers on July 20 to import 0.7 million tons of the cereal grain.

Tariff, United States (US), Sk Bashir Uddin
