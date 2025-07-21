Uttara aircraft crash: Bangladesh’s global friends mourn, offer support

Bangladesh’s international friends on Monday mourned and expressed solidarity with Bangladesh as a Bangladesh Air Force F‑7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, killing 20 people, including the pilot and injuring over 171, many critically.

India, Japan, the European Union (EU), Switzerland and Pakistan have issued separate messages expressing solidarity with Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message.

He said they pray for the swift recovery of those injured.

He added: “India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”

Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the aircraft crash at Milestone School in Dhaka. My heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh, especially the families of the victims, many of them young children. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh in these difficult moments."

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said they are deeply saddened at the loss of precious lives due to the crash of an air force jet over an educational institution in Dhaka.

“Offer heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. My deepest sympathies are with the government, its leadership and the people of Bangladesh in this hour of grief,” said in a message shared on X.

Naoki Takahashi, chargé d’affaires ad interim, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, said: “We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging time, commending the efforts of the authorities, hospitals, and others in handling the situation with the utmost care.”

The Japanese diplomat said they sincerely hope for the swift recovery of those injured.

“On behalf of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, I would like to extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara area of Dhaka,” Takahashi said, adding that: “Our thoughts are also with the bereaved families, friends and all those who have been injured.”

He further said that Milestone School and College holds a special significance, having recently collaborated with JICA in conducting the First Peace Flower Essay Contest.

The EU Delegation in Bangladesh is “deeply saddened” by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F‑7 training jet into Milestone School and College in Uttara.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected,” said the EU Embassy in a message.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Dhaka said: “We are saddened by the tragic crash of a training aircraft into a school building in Dhaka. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.”

Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam, pilot of the aircraft, tried to steer the FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft away from densely populated areas and toward a sparsely inhabited zone, said ISPR.

Despite his efforts, ISPR said, the aircraft tragically crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka.