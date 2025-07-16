Foreign adviser: 2 more held in Malaysia with indication of more arrests

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday said that two people have been arrested and there is an indication that more Bangladeshis are likely to be arrested as Malaysia is looking across the country to see whether anyone is involved in any radical militant group.

“Two more people have been arrested on the same charges….we have been given an indication that more arrests will be made,” he said while responding to a question at the Foreign Service Academy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Bangladesh will cooperate with Malaysia in the ‘terror investigation’ as the Malaysian authorities announced that they had arrested 36 Bangladeshis in the recent security operations for their alleged involvement in a ‘radical militant’ movement.

“We want to cooperate fully. I understand they will cooperate with us. I have assured them of cooperation from our side. We want this bad name not to come to our shoulder,” said the Foreign Affairs Adviser.

He said if anyone is involved, they want punishment according to the provisions of that country. “If proven against them under the law there, they can be jailed for two-seven years, if they are acquitted, it will be fine.”

The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur immediately engaged with the relevant Malaysian authorities and formally requested the identities of the individuals and information regarding the allegations brought against them.

Bangladesh reiterated its firm position against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard.

Of the arrested or detained people, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts.

During his recent visit to Malaysia, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain expressed concerns over the arrests of Bangladeshi nationals on charges of terrorism.

He said the government of Bangladesh will work with Malaysia to investigate the allegations of militancy against Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested recently by the Malaysian police.

The issues were discussed during a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan held in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the 32nd Asean Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meeting.

Adviser Hossain reiterated the firm position of the government against terrorism and sought Malaysia's cooperation in its own investigation into the allegations through exchange of information and findings.

The Malaysian foreign minister assured Dhaka of facilitating access and cooperation to Bangladesh authorities.