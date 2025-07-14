Saudi ambassador: Keen to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer H Bin Abiyah on Monday expressed his keen interest in working closely to further strengthen the warm bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He had separate courtesy meetings with Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The foreign adviser and the foreign secretary warmly welcomed the ambassador and expressed their full support for his endeavours.

The Saudi ambassador on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Meanwhile, Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan completed his tenure as Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh.

This year, Bangladesh honoured Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan with the prestigious award “Bangladesh Medal for Diplomatic Excellence" for his profound and enduring contributions towards elevating Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia bilateral relationship to unprecedented heights.