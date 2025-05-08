Thursday, May 08, 2025

Ambassador Yao: Dhaka-Beijing set to elevate trade ties to new level

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen says the visit of the largest-ever business delegation to Bangladesh from China later this month will send a strong signal of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2025, 01:27 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday said the visit of the largest-ever business delegation to Bangladesh from China, led by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, later this month will send a strong signal of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and will elevate the Bangladesh-China economic and trade relations to a new level.

“We are confident that this visit will send a strong signal of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and will elevate China-Bangladesh economic and trade relations to a new level,” he said, adding that the Chinese minister will lead more than 100 Chinese investors to visit Bangladesh at the end of this month.

During the visit, the two sides will co-host a trade and investment exchange event, where hundreds of Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises will engage and explore more cooperation opportunities.

Yao said the 15th meeting of the Bangladesh-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission will be held to agree on concrete measures to further the two sides' economic and trade cooperation.

The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the country lecture on “Five Decades of Bangladesh-China Relations: Towards a New Height” at the BIISS auditorium, where Yao was speaking.

