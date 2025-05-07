Wednesday, May 07, 2025

2,248 Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

Total of 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this year

File image: People preparing for Hajj wait with their luggage at the Hajj camp in Dhaka on May 5, 2025, before flying to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 06:12 PM

A total of 2,248 pilgrims left here for Saudi Arabia Wednesday to perform this year's Hajj.

Among them, 1,446 pilgrims used Biman Bangladesh Airlines and 802 pilgrims used Saudia Airlines.

Director (Joint Secretary) of Hajj Office under the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Lokman Hossain revealed this information.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain formally inaugurated the Hajj Flight-2025 operations on April 28 at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in the capital.

The first Hajj flight, operated by Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia Airlines, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on April 29.

Pre-Hajj flights are scheduled to conclude by May 31, with return flights set to begin on June 10 after completion of the Hajj rituals.

A total of 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia this year, including 5,200 under government management and 81,900 under private arrangements.

A new mobile application (Labbaik) featuring transport and other essential services for pilgrims has been launched this year.

Additionally, pilgrims are being provided with pre-paid Hajj cards and mobile SIM cards with roaming facilities.

