Adviser: Italy keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Italy has expressed interest in recruiting Bangladeshi workers, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Monday.

Jahangir was briefing reporters after a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, at his office in Dhaka.

The Italian government appreciates the hard work of Bangladeshi workers and is willing to hire more from Bangladesh legally, the adviser said.

“They (Italy) said Bangladeshi workers are extremely hardworking. They want to bring in workers through legal means instead of encouraging the risky sea routes used by many via third countries. We also requested that those already in Italy through irregular routes be granted legal status,” said Jahangir.

The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including the police, the coast guard and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Referring to the attack on NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, the adviser said 54 people have already been detained in connection with the incident.

“No one involved in such acts will be spared,” he asserted.