Catholic Church in Bangladesh to host interfaith dialogue in September

The Catholic Church in Bangladesh will host an interfaith dialogue in September this year.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, who is the Vatican prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, made the announcement when he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in Rome on Saturday.

Cardinal Koovakad, who is from the Indian state of Kerala, informed the chief adviser that the dialogue will bring together leaders from various religions.

During the meeting, Yunus stressed the need for continued dialogue among people of different faiths in Bangladesh.

He highlighted the country's commitment to religious harmony and the interim government's efforts to protect the rights of all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, creed, colour or gender.

Lamiya Morshed, the government's SDG Coordinator, Tareq Ariful Islam, ambassador to the Vatican, and Rokebul Haque, ambassador to Italy, were also present at the meeting.