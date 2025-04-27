Monday, April 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Catholic Church in Bangladesh to host interfaith dialogue in September

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus stresses the need for continued dialogue among people of different faiths in Bangladesh during his meeting with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, the Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, in a meeting Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in Rome on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 05:44 PM

The Catholic Church in Bangladesh will host an interfaith dialogue in September this year.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, who is the Vatican prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, made the announcement when he called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in Rome on Saturday.

Cardinal Koovakad, who is from the Indian state of Kerala, informed the chief adviser that the dialogue will bring together leaders from various religions.

During the meeting, Yunus stressed the need for continued dialogue among people of different faiths in Bangladesh.

He highlighted the country's commitment to religious harmony and the interim government's efforts to protect the rights of all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, creed, colour or gender.

Lamiya Morshed, the government's SDG Coordinator, Tareq Ariful Islam, ambassador to the Vatican, and Rokebul Haque, ambassador to Italy, were also present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusCatholic churchSustainable Development Goals (SDG)Interim government
