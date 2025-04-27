Monday, April 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Cardinal Prefect of Holy Roman Church meets CA Yunus

Yunus attended Pope Francis' funeral at St Peter's Square, Vatican City

Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Silvano Maria Tomasi called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in Rome on Saturday. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 12:45 PM

Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Silvano Maria Tomasi has called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel.

Cardinal Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue George Jacob Koovakad also met the chief adviser at his hotel on Saturday.

Besides, Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin has called on Prof Yunus at his hotel as well.

The Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus joined the funeral mass of Pope Francis held at St Peter's Square in Vatican City on Saturday.

Ahead of the funeral and after the service, he exchanged greetings with some of the world leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, former US president Joe Biden, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Kenyan president, Montenegro president, grand duke and grand duchess of Luxembourg, president of Ecuador, president of East Timor, prime minister of Honduras, president of Iceland, president of Portugal, the king and queen of Belgium, prime minister of Belgium, Prince Albert of Monaco, prince and princess of Norway, prime minister of Tunisia, prince and princess of Liechtenstein, director general of WHO, president of IOC, foreign ministers of Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Syria and a former US secretary of state.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusPope FrancisWorld Health Organisation (WHO)The United Nations (UN)
