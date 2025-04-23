Thursday, April 24, 2025

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

PayPal is also being explored to support digital transactions related to SpaceX's operations in Bangladesh

Lauren Dreyer met Professor Yunus in Doha to discuss final steps for launching SpaceX satellite services in Bangladesh. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 04:05 PM

Lauren Dreyer, vice-president for global engagement at SpaceX, met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit in Doha on Wednesday.

Their discussion centred on the final stages of the collaboration that is set to bring SpaceX satellite services to Bangladesh, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said.

Dreyer, who has worked alongside Elon Musk for the past two decades, conveyed optimism about the partnership's progress.

Lauren Dreyer met Professor Yunus in Doha to discuss final steps for launching SpaceX satellite services in Bangladesh, including Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB

"We're very close to the finish line. I've asked my team to be fully ready for a technical launch by May," she said.

During the meeting, Yunus expressed national excitement about the development.

"It's big news in Bangladesh. People are counting down the days and when the time comes, it has to be a big celebration," he told Dreyer.

This collaboration is expected to start with a technical rollout before moving to full deployment, pending resolution of a few final issues.

PayPal, also founded by Elon Musk, is also being explored to support digital transactions related to SpaceX's operations in Bangladesh.

"From the outset, this has been one of the most streamlined and well-organised initiatives we've been part of," Dreyer told Yunus.

Senior officials, including Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, were present at the meeting.

Topics:

PayPalSpaceXElon Musk
